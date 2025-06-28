Netanyahu Denies Haaretz Report Alleging IDF Shot at Gazans Seeking Aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed a report by Haaretz alleging that soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were ordered to shoot at unarmed Palestinians near humanitarian aid distribution points in Gaza, calling the claims “contemptible blood libels” and “malicious falsehoods.”

The Haaretz report — published on 27 June — cites testimonies from unnamed IDF soldiers who described incidents in which commanders allegedly instructed them to use live ammunition to disperse large civilian crowds near aid centres. The soldiers reportedly claimed they were told to shoot even when there was no apparent threat, resulting in numerous casualties.

According to the article, Israel’s military advocate general has opened an investigation into what have been labelled “suspected war crimes” around the aid zones.

In a joint statement with Defence Minister Israel Katz, Netanyahu categorically rejected the report’s claims, stating: “The soldiers of the [Israeli military] receive clear orders to avoid harming innocents — and operate accordingly.”

The Israeli military has also denied the accusations, stating that its directives “prohibit deliberate attacks on civilians,” including those approaching distribution centres.

The Health Ministry in Gaza claims that more than 500 Palestinians have been killed near aid distribution sites since late May. These incidents reportedly began shortly after the launch of a new aid mechanism led by the privately run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by both Israeli and U.S. authorities.

The GHF has publicly stated that no fatal incidents have occurred at its own distribution sites and rejected any implication of negligence, asserting that its operations remain committed to humanitarian standards.

In recent weeks, reports from United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) officials, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and independent monitors have described the Gaza aid system as “dysfunctional,” warning of famine-like conditions and mounting civilian deaths.

On 3 June, at least 27 Palestinians were killed near Rafah, reportedly while gathering around aid trucks. Another 51 were killed on 17 June near Khan Younis under circumstances currently under review by Israeli authorities.

The war between Israel and Hamas, now extending beyond 20 months since the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023, has resulted in widespread destruction across Gaza. According to Palestinian authorities, more than 56,000 people have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians. On the Israeli side, the death toll from the 7 October attack stands at approximately 1,200.

The UN has warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels of catastrophe, with widespread food insecurity and limited medical access worsening as the conflict endures.