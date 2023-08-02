Summer’s Last Hurrah: Music Events to Catch in Egypt this August

The month of August is bittersweet. On the one hand, people can still enjoy Egypt’s turquoise blue waters and cool air. On the other hand, its end marks the conclusion of the summer season. With the last month of the season in sight, there is no better way to sooth the summertime sadness than with lively music performances.

Savor the last summer memories with performances from Egypt’s most diverse artists. From festivals to intimate concerts: there are plenty of music events to catch before the end of August for every preferred genre.

JadaL | El Sawy Culture Wheel.

From the heart of Amman, Jordanian rock band JadaL will be performing at El Sawy Culture Wheel on 8 August. Founded in 2003, JadaL is one of the first Arabic rock bands in the MENA region; known for their lively performances and inspiring music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JadaL جدل (@jadalband)

Massar Egbari | Nile University

Popular Egyptian band Massar Egbari are set to perform at Nile University on 12 August. The band is particularly well-known for delving into societal issues with their music that blends rock, blues, and jazz tunes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Sawy Culturewheel – الساقية (@elsawyculturewheel)

Luka Wel Bateekh | AUC Main Garden

Local band Luka Wel Bateekh — who are famous for intertwining indie-folk, jazz, and Middle Eastern tunes — are set to make an appearance this August. The band will perform on 16 August at the American University in Cairo Tahrir Campus’ Main Garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Records (@memphis.records)

New Alamein Entertainment Festival | Al-Alamein Arena

For the first time in Egypt, the New Alamein Festival — described as the largest entertainment event in the Middle East — is hosting a line-up of the region’s biggest music stars. The festival, which kicked-off on 13 July and will run until 26 August, is bringing a unique experience to Egyptian summers.

Music stars like Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Ahmed Saad, as well as Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama, have performed during the month of July. Starting August, various artists such as Elissa, Angham, Cairokee, Omar Khairat, and international star RUSS will be taking the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Alamein Festival مهرجان العلمين الجديدة (@alameinfestival)

