Arts & Culture

Summer’s Last Hurrah: Music Events to Catch in Egypt this August

mm
Summer’s Last Hurrah: Music Events to Catch in Egypt this August

Photo Credit: JadaL Official Facebook Page

The month of August is bittersweet. On the one hand, people can still enjoy Egypt’s turquoise blue waters and cool air. On the other hand, its end marks the conclusion of the summer season. With the last month of the season in sight, there is no better way to sooth the summertime sadness than with lively music performances.

Savor the last summer memories with performances from Egypt’s most diverse artists. From festivals to intimate concerts: there are plenty of music events to catch before the end of August for every preferred genre.

JadaL | El Sawy Culture Wheel.
From the heart of Amman, Jordanian rock band JadaL will be performing at El Sawy Culture Wheel on 8 August. Founded in 2003, JadaL is one of the first Arabic rock bands in the MENA region; known for their lively performances and inspiring music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JadaL جدل (@jadalband)

Massar Egbari | Nile University
Popular Egyptian band Massar Egbari are set to perform at Nile University on 12 August. The band is particularly well-known for delving into societal issues with their music that blends rock, blues, and jazz tunes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Sawy Culturewheel – الساقية (@elsawyculturewheel)

Luka Wel Bateekh | AUC Main Garden
Local band Luka Wel Bateekh — who are famous for intertwining indie-folk, jazz, and Middle Eastern tunes — are set to make an appearance this August. The band will perform on 16 August at the American University in Cairo Tahrir Campus’ Main Garden.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Memphis Records (@memphis.records)

New Alamein Entertainment Festival | Al-Alamein Arena
For the first time in Egypt, the New Alamein Festivaldescribed as the largest entertainment event in the Middle East — is hosting a line-up of the region’s biggest music stars. The festival, which kicked-off on 13 July and will run until 26 August, is bringing a unique experience to Egyptian summers.

Music stars like Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Ahmed Saad, as well as Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama, have performed during the month of July. Starting August, various artists such as Elissa, Angham, Cairokee, Omar Khairat, and international star RUSS will be taking the stage.

From ‘Digimon’ to ‘Demon Slayer:’ The Rise of Anime in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

From ‘Digimon’ to ‘Demon Slayer:’ The Rise of Anime in Egypt

Heidi Aref1 August 2023
Read More

‘Cairo Probiotic Tower’ Shortlisted in Experimental Category of World Architecture Festival 2023

Muhammed Kotb1 August 2023
Read More

Sufi Sanctum in Alexandria: Al-Busiri Mosque and the Revered Burda Poem

Farah Aly30 July 2023
Read More

Cairo, Chaos, and Comedy: Reviewing ‘Confessions of a Knight Errant: Drifters, Thieves, and Ali Baba’s Treasure’

Farah Rafik29 July 2023
Read More

Travis Scott’s First Reaction to Pyramids Concert ‘Cancellation’

Marina Makary27 July 2023
Read More

Travis Scott’s Egypt Concert Is Officially Canceled

Egyptian Streets26 July 2023
Read More

Beyond Fuṣḥā: The Pioneers of Egypt’s Dialect Literature

Farah Aly26 July 2023
Read More

How Leeh La’ 3 Addressed Major Societal Issues

Marina Makary25 July 2023
Read More