Jennifer Lopez to Kick Off World Tour in Sharm El Sheikh

Global recording artist and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to perform live in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh on July 6, 2025. The concert will mark the opening night of her newly launched “Up All Night: Live in 2025” world tour, covering multiple continents, including Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Lopez’s upcoming appearance will be her second time performing in Egypt. Her first show in the country was in 2019, when she held a concert in the North Coast, which drew thousands of attendees and generated significant media attention.

That event was noted for its tight security and logistical coordination, marking a significant moment in Egypt’s post-2011 entertainment revival.

This year, her show will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, a city known for its beaches, coral reefs, and growing profile as a destination for international events and concerts. The city is no stranger to hosting major names in music, and officials have emphasized their interest in supporting events that promote tourism and cultural exchange.

While the specific venue has not yet been disclosed, organizers have indicated it will be an open-air location equipped to host thousands of attendees with full technical production, sound, and lighting infrastructure. The concert is expected to include a mix of Lopez’s classic hits and selections from her most recent projects.

Tour Details

The 2025 tour marks Lopez’s return to global touring after a six-year hiatus. Her last world tour, “It’s My Party,” took place in 2019 to celebrate her 50th birthday. In 2024, she announced plans for a “This Is Me… Live” tour, which was later postponed and ultimately canceled amid changes in direction. The new tour, “Up All Night,” has been described by her team as a celebration of her decades-long career in music and entertainment.

The tour will include 17 performances in major cities such as Marrakech, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, and Istanbul, with the final concert scheduled for August 7, 2025.

Local Impact and Cultural Significance

This aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the cultural sector’s contribution to GDP and promote Egypt as a year-round destination for arts and entertainment. This includes initiatives to attract foreign visitors and boost tourism revenues.

In 2024, Egypt’s tourism sector saw significant growth, with hotel occupancy rates in key destinations like Sharm El Sheikh exceeding 75 percent. This surge indicates a robust tourism industry, with businesses in hospitality, transportation, and services preparing for increased demand.

Egypt has also demonstrated its capability to manage security for large-scale international events. For instance, during COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, extensive security measures were implemented, including barriers and coordinated efforts with government agencies to ensure attendee safety.

Ticket Information

Ticketing details for the Sharm El Sheikh concert are expected to be released in the coming weeks via official channels, including Lopez’s official website.. Prices, seating arrangements, and VIP packages will be announced alongside partner platforms in Egypt and the region.