Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Another Heatwave and Chances of Rain

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) is expecting a heatwave to scorch Egypt with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsuis from Saturday, 5 August, through the following Thursday, 10 August.

Meteorologists warn of extreme humidity, with expectations of a rise in temperatures in northern Egypt and slight chances of rain in southern Egypt, especially in areas such as Aswan as well as Halayeb and Shalateen.

According to EMA, temperatures will range from 37 to 41 degrees Celsius in Cairo, and from 40 to 43 degrees in Southern Sinai and northern Upper Egypt. The North Coast, on the other hand, is expected to see cooler weather, with temperatures varying from 31 to 35 degrees.

Last month, Egypt saw one of its most striking heatwaves, with temperatures rising to over 40 degrees Celsuis. The heatwave was experienced across various countries, with United Nations and European Union monitors stating that July was the hottest month recorded in history.

The summer heatwave has put pressure on Egypt’s electricity network which is why the government started operating scheduled power cuts — likely to continue into September — to alleviate the pressure.

