Egyptian Divorce Rates See 5.9% Increase in 2022

Photo credit: Expertise

A report published on 15 May by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed that there was one divorce every two minutes in Egypt in 2022. Egypt saw a total of 269,800 divorces in 2022, a 5.9 percent increase from the 254,800 divorces witnessed in 2021.

Cairo and Alexandria had the highest number of divorces, with 57,000 and 26,300 respectively. They were followed by Giza, Sharqiya, and Qalioubiya with 24,100, 19,000, and 14,200 divorces each.

The CAPMAS report also unveiled that Egypt registered 1.8 new marriages every minute, with the number of marriages increasing to 929,400 in 2022, an increase of 5.6 percent from the 880,000 marriages registered in 2021.

In December 2022, Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity, Nevine El-Qabbaj, announced that divorce rates in Egypt had risen to 25 divorces per 100 marriages.

Together with Al-Azhar and the Coptic Orthodox Church, the Ministry of Social Solidarity has been working to reduce the number of divorces in the country through initiatives such as ‘Mawadda’ (Cordiality) to raise awareness on the value and importance of marriage.

Egypt Introduces a US Dollar Pension Plan for Egyptians Living Abroad

