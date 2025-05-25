EgyptAir Expands Fleet with Airbus A350-900 Acquisition

EgyptAir has signed an agreement with Airbus to acquire ten Airbus A350-900 aircraft on Friday, 23 May.

This acquisition, announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation during Minister Sameh El-Hefny’s visit to Airbus’s headquarters in Toulouse, France, will enhance EgyptAir’s existing fleet of 70 aircraft, with each new A350 capable of accommodating 340 passengers across Business and Economy Class.

The A350-900 is designed for efficiency, boasting a 25 percent reduction in fuel consumption, which aligns with EgyptAir’s sustainability goals by lowering carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Equipped with advanced technologies, including Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and a state-of-the-art Panasonic flight entertainment system, these aircraft are set to significantly improve the travel experience for passengers.

Minister El-Hefny emphasized the importance of fostering strong partnerships with global aviation leaders to modernize Egypt’s civil aviation sector and strengthen its position as a regional hub for aviation and logistics.

During the visit, the Egyptian delegation toured various Airbus facilities to gain insights into the A350’s capabilities and the advanced manufacturing processes involved in its production.

The minister and the Chairman of EgyptAir also participated in a full flight simulation of the A350, allowing them to experience firsthand the aircraft’s cutting-edge technology and training programs.

Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in Africa and the Middle East, expressed pride in the longstanding partnership with EgyptAir, which serves as a model for cooperation between global manufacturers and national airlines.

As EgyptAir continues to strengthen its position in the aviation sector, the future looks promising for both the airline and the region’s aviation landscape.