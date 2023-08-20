News

Giza-Al Wahat Road to Completely Close for Renovation

The Giza-Al Wahat road, which is located in the west of Cairo near the 6th of October area, will be completely closed for six months to complete the renovation of the road, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

Starting from 12 am on Friday, 18 August until Friday, 16 February, 2024, the road will be closed during all hours to facilitate construction works.

To minimise any delays, alternate routes have been set up. Vehicles driving on Al-Wahat road coming from the direction of Al-Fayoum road can take the first new ramp leading to the service road, which would take vehicles to the neighboring areas.

Meanwhile, vehicles driving on the Oasis road coming from the direction of Al-Fayoum road towards the 6th of October areas can take the second new ramp leading to the alternative main road and continue to drive the detour path to return again to the main Oasis road after passing the out of services area.

This project coincides with other road renovation projects taking place to remove any obstacles that inhibit the completion of the high speed electric train project connecting Ain Sokhna to El Alamein on the Nilesat road.

Egypt Strikes USD 500 Million Deal with UAE to Finance Wheat Imports

