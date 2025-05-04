Egyptian Court Jails Two Israeli Tourists for Hotel Assault in Taba

Two Israeli citizens have been sentenced on 3 May, to five years in prison by the Egyptian South Sinai criminal court for their involvement in an attack on hotel staff in Taba, a Red Sea town near the border with Israel.

The incident took place in August last year when a dispute broke out at a hotel. Security sources said the argument began after one of the Israeli tourists assaulted a hotel employee after refusing to pay for a beverage. The fight led to injuries to three Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers. One of the Egyptian victims was seriously injured with a skull fracture that has left him nearly disabled after being attacked by the tourist.

A video of the fight shared on social media at the time captured more than a dozen people moving around, with shouts and screams echoing in the background. At one point, a hotel employee was struck in the head from behind and fell to the ground, prompting others to rush to his aid.

Media reports indicated that the Israeli guests refused to pay for alcohol and other services they had received. According to the Kan public broadcaster, the national broadcaster of Israel, the two Israelis had consumed a substantial amount of alcoholic beverages but declined to pay, insisting they had purchased an all-inclusive package.

In recent years, the number of Israeli tourists visiting Egypt has been significant, with over 700 thousand Israelis traveling to Egypt annually. For instance, in 2022, approximately 735 thousand Israelis visited Egypt, with 566 thousand entering through the Taba Pass and 169 thousand arriving via flights to Sharm El-Sheikh and Cairo