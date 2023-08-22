News

New COVID-19 Variant ‘EG.5.2’ Detected in Egypt

mm
New COVID-19 Variant ‘EG.5.2’ Detected in Egypt

Photo credit: Unicef

Two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 variant EG.5.2 have been detected in Egypt, announced to the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population in a statement released on 22 August.

The ministry’s statement revealed that the two cases showed mild symptoms and are currently recovering.

The ministry’s preventive medicine department has been monitoring medical centers nationwide for cases of influenza-like illnesses, acute respiratory diseases, and pneumonia. Following the detection of symptoms in a patient, the department takes throat and nasal swabs from these cases to undergo tests for influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Unofficially called ‘Eris’, the new COVID-19 variant is currently the dominant strain globally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), EG.5 is a descendent lineage of XBB.1.9.2, a mixture subvariant of the infamous Omicron variant.

WHO has reported that EG.5, while more transmissible, does not pose any greater threat than previous variants of the virus.

Like other Omicron strains, EG.5.2 infects the upper respiratory tract, causing a runny nose, sore throat, and other cold-like symptoms.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egyptian Journalist Karim Asaad Released After Recent Arrest

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Journalist Karim Asaad Released After Recent Arrest

Shereif Barakat21 August 2023
Read More

Giza-Al Wahat Road to Completely Close for Renovation

Egyptian Streets20 August 2023
Read More

Egypt Strikes USD 500 Million Deal with UAE to Finance Wheat Imports

Heidi Aref20 August 2023
Read More

“Douma is Free”: Activist Ahmed Douma Receives Presidential Pardon After 10 Years

Egyptian Streets19 August 2023
Read More

Egypt to Adopt Drought Tolerant Crops to Combat Water Scarcity

Egyptian Streets18 August 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Court of Cassation Upholds Eight-Year Sentence in Ahmed Bassam Zaki Case

Amina Abdel-Halim18 August 2023
Read More

Egyptian Divorce Rates See 5.9% Increase in 2022

Marina Makary16 August 2023
Read More

Egypt Introduces a US Dollar Pension Plan for Egyptians Living Abroad

Egyptian Streets15 August 2023
Read More