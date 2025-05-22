Second Offshore Earthquake Felt in Egypt in One Week

A mild earthquake off the coast of Crete was recorded on Thursday morning and was faintly felt in parts of Egypt, according to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

Dr. Sherif El-Hady, head of the Seismology Department at NRIAG, stated to Cairo24 that the tremor was weaker and less noticeable than the earthquake that struck last weekthe earthquake that struck last week. He explained that the epicenter was located approximately 499 kilometers north of Marsa Matrouh, placing it farther from Egypt’s shores than the previous seismic event.

No injuries or damage to property were reported, and El-Hady stressed that there is no reason for public concern. Still, some individuals in northern Egypt reported feeling the tremor, though only faintly.

The quake comes just days after a stronger 6.4-magnitude earthquake in the Mediterranean Sea was widely felt across Cairo and Alexandria, despite its epicenter being more than 400 kilometers away from the Egyptian coast. That earlier quake sparked alarm in several cities but also resulted in no reported casualties or damage.

Seismologists say such offshore activity is typical in the seismically active eastern Mediterranean region and continue to monitor for further developments.