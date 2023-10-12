Localizing Climate Action: GIZ Announces Competition in Upper Egypt

GIZ Egypt announced a climate innovation competition, Climathon in Upper Egypt 2023, taking place in Qena governorate on 30 October. The competition comes in support of local climate action and is organized in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment.

The two-day event will tackle the challenges of climate-sensitive solid waste management and the integration of circular economy principles in Upper Egypt governorates through engaging workshops, panel discussions, and ideation sessions, GIZ Egypt announced.

Entitled ‘Toward Localising the Egyptian National Climate Change Strategy 2050: Empowering Youth to Innovate in Waste Management & Circular Economy!’ the competition is open to residents of Upper Egypt between 18-28 years old. Teams of two to five persons should devise project proposals concerned with the two challenges and can apply here before October 15th.

Selected teams will engage in tailored online sessions by experts in business modelling and feasibility studies and will have the opportunity to pitch their project ideas to leading figures, GIZ stated. The six winning teams will gain access to extensive networking opportunities and capacity-building trainings, putting them on the right track to potentially implement their projects on a broader scale.

The Climathon movement is an international initiative by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Climate-KIC that functions as a hackathon to address climate issues. The National Solid Waste Management Programme (NSWMP)/ EU Green is co-funded by the European Union and the German Government and implemented by GIZ Egypt in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment.

The upcoming event in Qena is not Egypt’s first climathon. In October 2021, Giza Climathon took place with the support of the European Union, while EIT Climate-KIC organized a competition in Cairo in 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter