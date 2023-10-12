Buzz

Localizing Climate Action: GIZ Announces Competition in Upper Egypt

Localizing Climate Action: GIZ Announces Competition in Upper Egypt

GIZ Egypt announced a climate innovation competition, Climathon in Upper Egypt 2023, taking place in Qena governorate on 30 October. The competition comes in support of local climate action and is organized in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment.

The two-day event will tackle the challenges of climate-sensitive solid waste management and the integration of circular economy principles in Upper Egypt governorates through engaging workshops, panel discussions, and ideation sessions, GIZ Egypt announced.

Entitled ‘Toward Localising the Egyptian National Climate Change Strategy 2050: Empowering Youth to Innovate in Waste Management & Circular Economy!’ the competition is open to residents of Upper Egypt between 18-28 years old. Teams of two to five persons should devise project proposals concerned with the two challenges and can apply here before October 15th.

Selected teams will engage in tailored online sessions by experts in business modelling and feasibility studies and will have the opportunity to pitch their project ideas to leading figures, GIZ stated. The six winning teams will gain access to extensive networking opportunities and capacity-building trainings, putting them on the right track to potentially implement their projects on a broader scale.

The Climathon movement is an international initiative by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Climate-KIC that functions as a hackathon to address climate issues. The National Solid Waste Management Programme (NSWMP)/ EU Green is co-funded by the European Union and the German Government and implemented by GIZ Egypt in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment.

The upcoming event in Qena is not Egypt’s first climathon. In October 2021, Giza Climathon took place with the support of the European Union, while EIT Climate-KIC organized a competition in Cairo in 2019.

Valu Announces Strategic Partnership with Beymen, Revolutionizing Luxury Retail Experience

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@AyaNaderM

Aya Nader is an independent Egyptian journalist covering politics and environmental issues, with a passion for science. Her work has been published in Foreign Affairs, the Globe and Mail, Reuters, Nature Middle East, the National, and Al-Monitor, among others. Aya has a double master’s degree in global communication from Simon Fraser University and the Communication University of China. She is currently pursuing a PhD in environmental communication.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Valu Announces Strategic Partnership with Beymen, Revolutionizing Luxury Retail Experience

Egyptian Streets8 October 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Wins Over Tunisia in Olympic Qualifier, Bringing the Pharaohs a Step Closer to Paris 2024

Muhammed Kotb6 October 2023
Read More

Mental, Spiritual and Sexual Health: Muslim Accounts to Follow

Mirna Khaled Sayed5 October 2023
Read More

L’Etape Egypt Celebrates Bright New World of Egyptian Cycling

Lara Gibson2 October 2023
Read More

Can Carbon Markets Like Egypt’s Help the Environment?

Omar Auf30 September 2023
Read More

Ride Like an Egyptian: 4 Cycling Groups to Join in Cairo

Farah Rafik27 September 2023
Read More

5 Local Instagram Accounts that Sell Pre-Loved and Thrifted Iems

Farah Rafik26 September 2023
Read More

Behind the Success: Decoding Mobinil’s Community-Focused Marketing

Farah Aly23 September 2023
Read More