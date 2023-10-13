Reuters Journalist Issam Abdallah Killed in Israeli Strike on Lebanon

Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on Friday by Israel after Israeli missiles struck southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Reuters said that Issam and two other journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, had been providing live video coverage from Lebanon’s border with Israel. Reuters said that Al-Sudani and Nazeh had sustained injuries.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” Reuters said in a statement.

“Issam was working as a part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal.”

Initial reports indicate at least three other journalists were injured in the attack, including Al-Jazeera reporters Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhia. Footage from the scene shows a vehicle engulfed in flames, with other photographs shared on social media platform ‘X’ showing a wounded Carmen laying on the ground.

In his last post six days ago on Instagram, Issam had shared a photograph of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who was killed in 2022 by Israeli forces while covering an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank.

Prior to the Israeli strike, Issam had posted a photograph and video clip form his position in Lebanon. Similar footage appeared on Carmen’s social media feed.

Israel has not yet released any statements regarding its attack.

Earlier in the day, Israel said it has been striking targets in southern Lebanon after an explosion caused “light damage” to one of its security fences on its border with Lebanon.

