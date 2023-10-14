Get Crafty in Cairo: 5 Places for Handmade Artistry

The world of crafting is ever-evolving, always offering something new to learn for those who yearn to unleash their inner artisans. Crafting workshops not only unlock one’s creativity, but also offer chances for skill development and personal fulfillment.

Beyond the humdrum routine that dictates everyday life, Cairo boasts a variety of places that offer craft making workshops and courses — for both the beginners and the seasoned crafters.

From the wonders of macramé-making to the relaxing auras of pottery-making: here are five places to get crafty in Cairo.

Rustic Gallery

From candle-making workshops to embroidery masterclasses, Rustic Gallery is a haven for those who want to learn new skills. Located in New Cairo, it is the perfect place to embrace one’s creativity through the different DIY and art workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rustic Gallery / Art Workshops (@rusticgalleryeg)

Address: Tahrir Street Villa 106 East Police Academy | First Settlement, New Cairo

Fokhara Studio

For those interested in pottery-making, Fokhara Studio provides pottery courses and workshops, mainly on the hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques. The studio provides single-day workshops, which are usually offered on the weekends, and long courses that span over 12 weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fokhara Pottery – فخارة & arts (@fokhara_studio)

Address: Villa 313, Yasmine 1 | First Settlement, New Cairo

Cairo’s Woodworking Workshop

Cairo’s Woodworking Workshop is the destination for acquiring woodworking skills and honing one’s design expertise. The courses that are offered cater to individuals at all levels, from beginners to professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairo’s Woodworking Workshop (@cairos.workshop)

Address: Al-Fostat Pottery Village | Cairo

Azza Fahmy Design Studio

Established in 2013, the Design Studio by Azza Fahmy is the first and only contemporary jewelry-making and design school in Egypt and the Middle East. The school’s aim is to cultivate creativity and passion for fresh talents by giving them the right tools to create and explore art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy (@thedesignstudioaf)

Address: 20 Kasr El Shama Street, Al Fakhareen | Old Cairo

Ahimsa Egypt

Besides being a tranquil space by the Nile, Ahimsa Egypt also offers distinct workshops, such as macramé making, leather crafting, as well as candle and pottery making workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahimsa (@ahimsa_egypt)

Address: Aswan Agriculture Road | Giza.

Subscribe to our newsletter