Arts & Culture

Get Crafty in Cairo: 5 Places for Handmade Artistry

mm
Get Crafty in Cairo: 5 Places for Handmade Artistry

Pottery
Photo via Ceramics Studio Co-Op

The world of crafting is ever-evolving, always offering something new to learn for those who yearn to unleash their inner artisans. Crafting workshops not only unlock one’s creativity, but also offer chances for skill development and personal fulfillment.

Beyond the humdrum routine that dictates everyday life, Cairo boasts a variety of places that offer craft making workshops and courses — for both the beginners and the seasoned crafters.

From the wonders of macramé-making to the relaxing auras of pottery-making: here are five places to get crafty in Cairo.

Rustic Gallery
From candle-making workshops to embroidery masterclasses, Rustic Gallery is a haven for those who want to learn new skills. Located in New Cairo, it is the perfect place to embrace one’s creativity through the different DIY and art workshops.

Address: Tahrir Street Villa 106 East Police Academy | First Settlement, New Cairo

Fokhara Studio
For those interested in pottery-making, Fokhara Studio provides pottery courses and workshops, mainly on the hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques. The studio provides single-day workshops, which are usually offered on the weekends, and long courses that span over 12 weeks.

Address: Villa 313, Yasmine 1 | First Settlement, New Cairo

Cairo’s Woodworking Workshop
Cairo’s Woodworking Workshop is the destination for acquiring woodworking skills and honing one’s design expertise. The courses that are offered cater to individuals at all levels, from beginners to professionals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cairo’s Woodworking Workshop (@cairos.workshop)

Address: Al-Fostat Pottery Village | Cairo

Azza Fahmy Design Studio
Established in 2013, the Design Studio by Azza Fahmy is the first and only contemporary jewelry-making and design school in Egypt and the Middle East. The school’s aim is to cultivate creativity and passion for fresh talents by giving them the right tools to create and explore art.

Address: 20 Kasr El Shama Street, Al Fakhareen | Old Cairo

Ahimsa Egypt
Besides being a tranquil space by the Nile, Ahimsa Egypt also offers distinct workshops, such as macramé making, leather crafting, as well as candle and pottery making workshops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahimsa (@ahimsa_egypt)

Address: Aswan Agriculture Road | Giza.

Alexandria's Graeco-Roman Museum Re-Opens After Almost Two Decades of Restoration

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Alexandria’s Graeco-Roman Museum Re-Opens After Almost Two Decades of Restoration

Egyptian Streets13 October 2023
Read More

Unveiling Zambia’s Cultural Tapestry: Lessons on Diversity and Acceptance

Sara Ahmed12 October 2023
Read More

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Tawfiq Al Hakim, the “Dean of Dramatic Literature”

Muhammed Kotb9 October 2023
Read More

Celebrating the Life of Naima Akef, Egypt’s Iconic Dancer and Film Star

Muhammed Kotb7 October 2023
Read More

5 Music Events to Catch in Cairo this October

Farah Rafik7 October 2023
Read More

Between Past and Present: Exploring the Histories of Egypt’s Most Iconic Capital Cities

Muhammed Kotb4 October 2023
Read More

REVIEW | ‘Voy! Voy! Voy!’ Unveils a True Story of Skewed Morals and Laughing Blues

Farah Rafik3 October 2023
Read More

4 Spine-Tingling Arab Films Perfect for the Spooky Season

Farah Rafik1 October 2023
Read More