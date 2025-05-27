Revitalizing History: Alexandria’s Raml Tram Rehabilitation Project

The Raml Tram in Alexandria, one of the oldest electrified tram networks in the world, is set for a much-anticipated rehabilitation that promises to blend modern efficiency with its rich historical legacy.

Started operating in 1863, the tram has long been a vital mode of transport for locals, carrying around 80,000 passengers daily across its scenic 32-kilometer route along the Mediterranean coastline.

However, years of overlooked have left the tram in a state of disrepair, making this rehabilitation project essential for both the city’s transit and its cultural identity.

Recently, Hassan Allam Construction, in partnership with The Arab Contractors, secured the contract for the project on Saturday 24 May, appointed by the National Authority for Tunnels.

The scope of work includes upgrading a 13.2-kilometer line, modernizing 24 stations, and constructing a new maintenance depot, expected to operate on

These enhancements aim to nearly double the tram’s operational speed from 11 km/h to 21 km/h, significantly reducing travel times from 60 to just 35 minutes. Additionally, the project will triple the tram’s capacity from 4,700 to 13,800 passengers per hour, enabling it to handle the growing demands of Alexandria’s population. It has been a fixture in Alexandria’s urban landscape for over a century by offering a glimpse into the city’s past while remaining a crucial part of daily life for many residents.

As the rehabilitation project unfolds, it is more than just an infrastructure upgrade; it is about revitalizing a cultural landmark that connects generations of Alexandrians.

The CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, Hassan Allam, emphasized this point as he stated that the project reflects a commitment to both urban mobility and cultural preservation.

By enhancing the tram’s reliability and efficiency, the initiative seeks to honor the history of the Raml Tram while adapting it for future generations.

The benefits of this project extend beyond improved transit. The upgraded tram system is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and promote environmental sustainability in Alexandria, aligning with Egypt’s broader vision for eco-friendly urban transport.

Moreover, the Raml Tram’s rehabilitation will integrate with the planned Alexandria Metro to enhance connectivity across the city.

For the residents of Alexandria, the revival of the Raml Tram is also a chance to reconnect with a beloved aspect of their city’s identity. Many locals have fond memories associated with the tram, and its modernization will preserve these memories and enhance the overall experience of commuting.

With its blend of efficiency, sustainability, and cultural preservation, the project stands as a testament to Alexandria’s enduring spirit and progressive vision.