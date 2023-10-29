News

Egypt Announces Private Sector Minimum Wage Hike in January 2024

mm
Egypt Announces Private Sector Minimum Wage Hike in January 2024

Image Credit: Egipto Exclusivo

The private-sector minimum wage will rise from EGP 3,000 (USD 97.3) to 3,500 EGP (USD 113.5) by January 2024, according to a social media announcement by the Egyptian Cabinet on 27 October.

The wage hike also includes an additional periodic allowance of EGP 200 (USD 6.49).

The decision to raise the minimum wage by 17 percent was taken during a National Wages Council (NWC) meeting, chaired by Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Elsaid.

This is the third time the council has increased the minimum wage in less than a year.

With the latest increase, those on the minimum wage in the private sector will have seen their monthly income rise 46 percent from EGP 2,400 (USD 77.8) to EGP 3,500 (USD 113.5) since January 2023.

The attendees of the meeting cited soaring inflation and an increasing cost of living as the driving reasons behind the wage hike.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rose to a historic high of 38 percent in September 2023, up from 37.4 percent in August – the fourth consecutive record-breaking month since June 2023.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Protests Erupt in Tel Aviv Demanding a Ceasefire in Gaza
War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Orders Red Crescent to Evacuate Hospital, Netanyahu Announces 2nd Stage of War

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in News

Power Cuts to Increase from One Hour to Two: Amr Adib

Marina Makary29 October 2023
Read More

Protests Erupt in Tel Aviv Demanding a Ceasefire in Gaza

Muhammed Kotb29 October 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Orders Red Crescent to Evacuate Hospital, Netanyahu Announces 2nd Stage of War

Egyptian Streets29 October 2023
Read More

Elon Musk: Starlink to Provide Connectivity to Gaza Through Aid Organizations

Farah Rafik28 October 2023
Read More

West Bank: 250 Palestinians Forced to Flee ‘Settler Terror,’ 111 Killed Since 7 October

Egyptian Streets28 October 2023
Read More

32 Killed, 63 Injured in Collision on Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road

Farah Rafik28 October 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israels Pulls Diplomats from Turkey, Mass Pro-Palestine Protests

Egyptian Streets28 October 2023
Read More

6 Arrested Following ‘Mansouriya Party’ Attack, Interior Ministry Denies Fatalities and Kidnappings

Farah Rafik28 October 2023
Read More