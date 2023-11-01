News

Central Bank of Egypt Receives USD 956.6 Million Loan From China Development Bank

Central Bank of Egypt Receives USD 956.6 Million Loan From China Development Bank

Photo credit: Daily News Egypt

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced on Tuesday 31 October, that it secured CNY 7 billion (USD 956.61 million) from the state-run China Development Bank (CDB) under a loan agreement.

The loan aims to enhance economic, trade, and financial cooperation between China and Egypt, and support the Belt and Road Initiative and the Egypt Vision 2030. It is also meant to finance projects that were agreed upon at the China-Africa Cooperation Forum in 2021.

The agreement was signed at the third session of the Belt and Road Forum, which was held in Beijing earlier this month. The forum was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
CDB had issued more than USD 6.48 billion worth of loans at the end of the third quarter of 2023, including loans for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) through the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr.

In September 2023, CBE Governor Hassan Abdullah visited the new headquarters of CDB in Beijing and met with CDB President Tan Jeong. During their meeting, the two parties discussed expanding regional cooperation and financial integration between the two countries, holding a conference in Egypt to introduce Chinese companies and banks, and increasing Chinese investments in Egypt.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt Opens Rafah Border to Injured Palestinians and Foreign Nationals

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Opens Rafah Border to Injured Palestinians and Foreign Nationals

Muhammed Kotb1 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Only Cancer Hospital in Gaza Goes Out of Service

Farah Rafik1 November 2023
Read More

Dozens of Palestinians Killed After Israeli Air Raid on Refugee Camp

Egyptian Streets31 October 2023
Read More

Rafah Crossing to Open Temporarily for Wounded Palestinians

Farah Rafik31 October 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: 8525 Palestinians Killed, Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Possibility

Marina Makary31 October 2023
Read More

IDF Expands Ground Operations in Gaza, Occupying Main Road Close to Gaza City

Muhammed Kotb30 October 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Increases Attacks in Northern Gaza, Security Council to Meet Again

Egyptian Streets30 October 2023
Read More

Power Cuts to Increase from One Hour to Two: Amr Adib

Marina Makary29 October 2023
Read More