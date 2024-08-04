Egypt Triumphs Over Argentina in Final Group Olympic Handball Game

Egypt defeated Argentina 34-27, in its final group handball tournament game of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4, boosting their chances of finishing second in Group B, contingent on Norway’s result against Denmark later today.

Egypt had a sluggish start, and Argentina appeared poised to win after a strong 5-0 run put them ahead 9-5 by the 13th minute.

However, Egypt’s defense improved, enabling the team to mount a comeback and equalize at 14-14 between the 25th and 29th minutes.

In the final 15 minutes, Karim Hendawy made 15 saves with a 36 percent save rate, while Ali Zein and Seif Elderaa led the scoring with six goals each.

Egypt is now aiming to secure second place in Group B, depending on Norway not defeating Denmark later today.

Two days ago, Egypt’s handball team secured a 26-25 win over Norway, advancing to third place in Group B and earning a quarterfinal spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This victory followed a 35-23 win against Hungary, a close 30-27 loss to Denmark, and a 26-26 draw with France.