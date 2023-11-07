War on Gaza Live Updates: Over 10,000 Killed in Gaza, Israeli Strikes 50 Meters from Al-Quds Hospital

Today marks one month since the war on Gaza started on 7 October. Israel has killed over 10,000 Palestinians since then, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Reports indicate that communication is gradually returning to the Strip as the war on Gaza enters its 32nd day.

Update 3: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected the call for a ceasefire in Gaza unless hostages are released, in an interview with ABC on 6 November.

“There’ll be no ceasefire, general ceasefire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said. “As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there. We’ve had them before, I suppose, will check the circumstances to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don’t think there will be a general ceasefire.”

Update 2: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that two Israeli rockets hit the area around al-Quds hospital in Gaza on 6 November.

“A short while ago, the IOF aircraft targeted the vicinity of the Al-Quds Hospital with two rockets, approximately 50 meters from the hospital’s gate,” the group said.

Update 1: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 10,000 civilians — including more than 4,100 children and 25,000 injured — reported the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 155 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank. The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the Strip was becoming “a graveyard for children.”

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including at least 3,826 children — and over 24,000 others injured. Meanwhile at least 163 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 2,200 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

