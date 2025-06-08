Egypt and Saudi Arabia Move Closer to Red Sea Bridge Linking Africa and Asia

Egypt is ready to move forward with plans to construct a long-discussed bridge connecting its Sinai Peninsula to Saudi Arabia, according to Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, El-Wazir confirmed that planning for the project, which may be a bridge or a tunnel, has been completed, and that Egypt is prepared to implement it “at any time.”

The proposed link would connect the city of Sharm El-Sheikh with Ras Alsheikh Hamid in Saudi Arabia, crossing over or under the Red Sea via Tiran Island. Once completed, it would serve as a vital corridor between Africa and Asia, designed to facilitate both trade and tourism.

Originally announced in 2016 during a visit by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the project is expected to cost around USD 4 billion (EGP 197.73 billion) and would be financed by Saudi Arabia.

It is also expected to integrate with the Kingdom’s massive Neom development, a futuristic economic zone being built along the Red Sea coast.

Beyond cars and passenger traffic, the proposed route is set to include a high-speed railway capable of transporting goods across the Straits of Tiran, further strengthening economic links between the two countries.

While no construction date has been confirmed, Egyptian authorities say the groundwork has been laid and the project could commence once a political decision is made