War on Gaza Live Updates: WHO Announces Al Shifa ‘Not Functioning As Hospital Anymore’

At least 11,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel as the war on Gaza enters its 38th day. Al Shifa Hospital has stopped functioning, with three premature babies and nine patients dying, and many more at risk.

Update 1: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, is “not functioning as a hospital anymore”, describing the situation as “dire and perilous,” in a tweet on 12 November.

“The number of patient fatalities has increased significantly,” said WHO’s Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The WHO also repeated its calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that three premature babies and nine other patients died as the last generator in Al Shifa ran out of fuel.

Although Israel claimed it had coordinated the delivery of 300 litres of fuel to the hospital but Hamas prevented the hospital from taking it, Hamas denied the claims and revealed that this quantity is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than 30 minutes.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Over 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including at least 4,506 children — and over 27,490 others injured. Meanwhile, at least 183 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 2,200 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

