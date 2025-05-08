Robert Prevost Becomes First American Pope, Takes the Name Leo XIV

In a historic moment for the Roman Catholic Church, 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected as the new pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. He becomes the first American to ascend to the papacy in the Church’s more than two-thousand-year history.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Pope Leo XIV most recently served as the head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops—a powerful role that oversees the global appointment of bishops. He was appointed to this position by his predecessor, Pope Francis, in 2023. Prior to that, Prevost spent decades working in Peru, where he held dual U.S.-Peruvian citizenship and was widely respected for his pastoral work and advocacy for marginalized communities.

The decision by the College of Cardinals marks a significant milestone not only for the Church’s leadership, but also for its global reach and evolving identity. While American cardinals have long held influence within the Vatican, none had previously been selected as pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV is widely regarded as a centrist within the Church hierarchy, with progressive leanings on social issues. Like Pope Francis, he has spent considerable time engaging with the poor and marginalized, a commitment that has shaped both his pastoral style and global reputation.

His election comes at a time of continued soul-searching and reform within the Catholic Church, as it grapples with internal divisions, a declining number of clergy in the West, and calls for greater transparency and inclusion. Observers say that Leo XIV’s international experience and pragmatic leadership style could help bridge ideological divides.

The new pontiff has spent the last several years living in Rome, where he played a key role in shaping the future of the Church by guiding the selection of bishops around the world. His background in South America and long-standing ties to the Global South are expected to inform his priorities as pope.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 88.