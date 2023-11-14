War on Gaza Live Updates: At Least Seven Palestinians Killed During West Bank Raid, Palestinians Sue Biden Over Support in Gaza Genocide

With the war on Gaza entering its 39th day, UNRWA is to halt operations in Gaza within 48 hours if no fuel is allowed to enter, while Palestinians in Gaza and the U.S. are suing US President Joe Biden for failing to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Update 7: The director of Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa hospital, said that 179 people, including babies and intensive care patients, had been buried in a mass grave at the hospital complex on Tuesday, 14 November.

He said that the hospital was forced to bury them in a mass grave because it had run out of fuel and the morgues had no electricity.

Israeli tanks have gathered at the hospital’s gates, as it claims that the hospital conceals an underground tunnel used by Hamas, which Hamas denies.

Update 6: At least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on 14 November.

During the Israeli raid on Tulkarem, at least 12 young adults were injured, including four in critical condition, the Ministry of Health said.

Update 5: At least 10 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on 14 November following Israeli airstrikes on two houses in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, WAFA reported.

Update 4: 31 Palestinians were killed and others injured after an Israeli aircraft bombed 12 homes in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian state-run news agency WAFA reported on 13 November.

Update 3: The United Nations Agency Reliefs and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned that its operations in Gaza will halt within 48 hours due to fuel shortages.

“The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White said on X on 13 November.

Update 2: Several Palestinians in Gaza and the U.S. filed a complaint on 13 November in the federal court against US President Joe Biden for the U.S.’ complicity in failing to prevent the genocide in Gaza.

The legal complaint was targeted at President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin for not stopping Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Update 1: At least 3,250 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are reportedly missing or trapped under debris — including 1,700 children unaccounted for —-the Health Ministry reported.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Over 11,360 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including at least 4,609 children — and over 27,490 others injured. Meanwhile, at least 183 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 2,700 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

