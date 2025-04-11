Fuel Price Hikes Take Effect in Egypt Starting Friday

Egypt’s Fuel Pricing Committee announced a surge in fuel prices starting Friday, 11 April. The adjustments apply to gasoline, diesel, industrial mazut, gas used in brick kilns, and butane cylinders.

According to the updated rates, the price of Gasoline 95 has increased from EGP 17 (USD 0.33) to EGP 19 (USD 0.37) per liter, while Gasoline 92 now sells at EGP 17.25 (USD 0.34) per liter, up from EGP 15.25 (USD 0.30). Gasoline 80 rose to EGP 15.75 (USD 0.31) per liter from EGP 13.75 (USD 0.27). Diesel and kerosene prices were both raised to EGP 15.5 (USD 0.30) per liter, from EGP 13.5 (USD 0.26).

For industrial users, mazut now costs EGP 10,500 (USD 205) per ton, an increase from EGP 9,500 (USD 185), excluding supplies used in electricity generation and the food industry, which remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the price of household butane cylinders (12.5 kg) rose to EGP 200 (USD 3.9), up from EGP 150 (USD 2.9). Commercial cylinders are now priced at EGP 400 (USD 7.79), up from EGP 300 (USD 5.85).

Gas used in brick kilns will range between EGP 190 (USD 3.7) and EGP 210 (USD 4) per million British thermal units (BTU), while bulk gas prices increased from EGP 12,000 (USD 233) to EGP 16,000 (USD 311) per ton.

This is the fourth fuel price adjustment in just over a year. Prices were previously raised in March 2024, with diesel climbing by 21.2 percent to EGP 10 per liter and butane cylinders rising by 33 percent to EGP 100.

Another round of increases followed in July 2024, and again in October 2024, when prices rose by up to EGP 2. The repeated hikes come as part of Egypt’s commitments under its USD 8 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was expanded by USD 5 billion in March 2024.