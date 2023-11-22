Melissa Barrera Exits ‘Scream 7’ Amidst Controversy Regarding Pro-Palestinian Instagram Posts

In a surprising turn of events, Melissa Barrera, the leading actress in the iconic ‘Scream’ franchise, will not be returning for the highly anticipated seventh installment. This unexpected development follows controversy surrounding Barrera’s social media posts related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

While initial reports from People’s Magazine suggested a sudden removal from the cast, Variety Magazine revealed that contrary to early speculations about Barrera’s dismissal being tied solely to her support for the Palestinian cause, a spokesperson from Spyglass Media Group asserted that Barrera’s posts were interpreted as “antisemitic,” prompting their decision to part ways.

Spyglass issued a statement: “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

However, the actress, through her Instagram activity, was sharing content that was shedding light on the “genocide and ethnic cleansing” Israel has been commiting.

Barrera, who led the cast in the fifth and sixth ‘Scream’ movies, has yet to make an official statement about her departure. Notably, her reshared quote, “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude,” is being interpreted by followers as a subtle reference to her dismissal.

This unexpected exit has left fans disheartened, with Christopher Landon, slated to direct ‘Scream 7,’ expressing his dismay on social media. Landon’s now-deleted post on X/Twitter read, “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.” The question yet remains of who will step into Barrera’s shoes as it becomes a topic of keen anticipation.

