In Project X, High-Octane Action Meets Historical Fantasy, but Storytelling Falls Behind

“Project X,” an Egyptian film directed by Peter Mimi and starring the charismatic Karim Abdel Aziz, has opened the summer movie season and promised an exhilarating blend of action and adventure on 21 May.

The film follows Youssef, an archaeologist portrayed by Abdel Aziz, who finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes quest after being accused of his wife’s murder.

The narrative unfolds through flashbacks that reveal Youssef’s tragic past, including the violent death of his wife, Shams (played by Hana El Zahed), and his subsequent battle to clear his name while navigating a dangerous underworld.

Youssef’s journey leads him to a secret chamber within the Great Pyramid, which then put him on a quest to locate a map hidden in a sunken submarine, with coordinates stored in the Vatican archives.

The film’s action sequences, including underwater diving and high-octane chases, showcase Abdel Aziz’s dedication, as he learned to dive specifically for the role.

As audiences flock to theaters, reactions to “Project X” have been mixed. Some viewers are captivated by the film’s ambitious scope and thrilling action, while others criticize its lack of a coherent plot and character development.

While the film boasts impressive visual effects and high production values, including the use of technologies like IMAX and Dolby Atmos, it struggles with narrative clarity.

Critics have pointed out that the motivations behind key characters, particularly the enigmatic criminal Asser (played by Eyad Nassar), remain vague, leaving audiences wanting more depth.

Additionally, Youssef’s transformation from a grieving archaeologist to a skilled operative with elite combat abilities feels unconvincing and poorly justified within the story’s context.

Despite these shortcomings, “Project X” has achieved significant box office success, grossing over 36 million Egyptian pounds (USD 724 million) within its first nine days of release.

Abdel Aziz’s performance has been praised, with the actor expressing his excitement about taking on such a unique role that draws on Egypt’s rich historical narrative.