Palestinian Red Crescent Makes Massive Aid Delivery to Northern Gaza, Urgent Needs Persist

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) delivered 61 trucks of humanitarian aid on 25 November, the second day of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. According to a tweet by PRCS, this was the largest single convoy to reach the northern populations of the Gaza Strip since 7 October. The trucks were filled with “food and non-food items, water, primary health care medicines, and emergency medical supplies, from aid that entered through Rafah today as well as from PRCS warehouses in the south.” “The distribution plan in the North is also set to reach as many beneficiaries of the IDPs as possible, with PRCS teams of staff and volunteers from the North mobilized to facilitate the process,” the tweet reads. However, PRCS expressed concern that it is not enough as “the needs are enormous,” a sentiment echoed by various aid organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). “Since my first visit two weeks ago, it was evident the humanitarian situation in Gaza has become much, much worse for the people there,” UNRWA chief Phillippe Lazzarini said yesterday in a press conference. On the…



