Egypt’s President Congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has extended warm congratulations to newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, following his appointment earlier on Thursday 8 May 2025.

In an official statement released on Thursday evening, El-Sisi conveyed his “heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes” to the 69-year-old pope, expressing confidence in his leadership and moral vision.

“I wish Your Holiness every success and prosperity in your blessed mission,” said El-Sisi. “I am fully confident that Your Holiness will carry forward the legacy of promoting peace and love, upholding noble values and ethics, and rejecting violence, hatred, and war.”

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, was elected by the College of Cardinals on Tuesday, becoming the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church and its first from the United States. A centrist with progressive leanings, he is widely respected for his decades of pastoral work in Peru and for his recent role as head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops.

In his message, El-Sisi emphasized the shared goals between Egypt and the Vatican, particularly in advancing peace and interfaith understanding.

“I am pleased that we will work together for a better world marked by peace, development, stability, tolerance and mutual respect,” the Egyptian president said.

Egypt is home to the largest Christian population in the Middle East, most of whom belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church. In recent years, El-Sisi’s administration has maintained strong ties with the Vatican, including hosting Pope Francis during a historic visit to Cairo in 2017.

Pope Leo XIV’s election has been met with messages of support from global leaders and religious figures. Many see his appointment as a continuation of the inclusive and socially conscious approach of Pope Francis, with renewed emphasis on global cooperation and outreach to marginalized communities.

El-Sisi concluded his statement by wishing the new pope “continued health, well-being, and success” in his mission.