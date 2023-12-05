Egypt Defense Expo 2023: Showcasing Military Prowess, Innovation, and State-of-the-Art Technologies

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi opened the third edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2023) on Monday, 4 December at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo. The exhibition, held every two years, aims to position Egypt as a global hub for defense and military industries.

During the event, Al-Sisi inaugurated the Egyptian frigate“MEKO A-200” known as “Al-Jabbar” via video conference, showcasing the country’s commitment to advancing its military capabilities.

ترسانة الإسكندرية تدشن الفرقاطة سجم الجبار 910 من فئة MEKO A200 لصالح القوات البحرية المصرية بعد الإنتهاء من عملية التصنيع والبناء في مدة قياسية لم تتجاوز عامين، وتعد هذه هي اكبر قطعة بحرية قتالية يتم إنتاجها محليا في مصر بإزاحة تتراوح بين 3700 إلي 4000 طن. كانت مصر قد تعاقدت مع…

Egypt placed an order for four identical frigates adopting the MEKO A200 design, built in collaboration with the German shipbuilding company Blohm+Voss.

The MEKO A200 design, known for its modular and adaptable features, allows customization to meet specific naval requirements. These 121-meter frigates, powered by a propulsion system that integrates both diesel and gas engines, boast a top speed of 28 knots and are armed with advanced weaponry, including anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and torpedoes. The sensor suite comprises cutting-edge radar and sonar systems, enhancing air and surface surveillance capabilities.

EDEX 2023, the only defense and security event covering Africa and the Middle East, hosts over 400 companies from 46 countries, displaying the latest in land, sea, and air military technology. The exhibition provides a platform for international collaboration, showcasing Egypt’s military products and fostering exchanges of visions and experiences. It is anticipated to attract 35,000 visitors, including high-level military delegations from over 100 countries.

The Egyptian pavilion highlights the Ministry of Defence and Military Production’s military technology, and looks at plans for future development. EDEX 2023 continues until 7 December, offering a comprehensive view of the advancements in defense technology amid the conflicts and wars witnessed worldwide.