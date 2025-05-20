Lebanese President Visits Cairo as El-Sisi Reaffirms Support for Lebanon

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun arrived in Cairo for an official visit, where he was received by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the Al Ittihadiya Palace on Monday, 19 May.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a joint press conference, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s “categorical rejection” of repeated Israeli violations against Lebanon, including the occupation of Lebanese territories.

He also called on Israel to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates a complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon and limits military presence south of the Litani River to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

“Egypt stands firmly with Lebanon in preserving its sovereignty, stability, and the dignity of its people,” Al-Sisi stated, adding that Egypt is actively engaging with international and regional actors to press for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese land.

Discussions also focused on Egypt’s continued support for Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery.

Al-Sisi expressed Egypt’s readiness to share its development expertise and called on international donors to contribute to rebuilding efforts, especially in light of Lebanon’s ongoing economic challenges.

The two leaders also addressed the escalating situation in Gaza, jointly calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of captives and detainees, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

Both presidents reiterated their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians and emphasized the need to uphold Palestinian rights.

“Egypt and Lebanon reaffirm their unwavering support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Al-Sisi said.

Turning to Syria, Al-Sisi and Aoun underscored the importance of a comprehensive, inclusive political solution that respects Syria’s sovereignty. They condemned Israeli strikes on Syrian territory and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The visit marks the first official meeting between the two leaders since Aoun assumed office earlier this year. Al-Sisi described it as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries, particularly in trade and infrastructure.