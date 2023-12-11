Egypt Launches Online Service for Swift Repatriation from Gaza

In a bid to expedite the return of Egyptian citizens and their families stranded in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced a streamlined online registration service. This new initiative launched on 9 December 2023, provides a swifter and more efficient process for repatriation, according to Ahmed Abu Zeid, the ministry’s spokesperson. The dedicated registration link serves as a centralized platform to collect essential data from citizens eager to return to Egypt. Abu Zeid emphasized the efficiency of this digital process, stating that once approved, the names of the applicants would be promptly forwarded to authorities on both sides of the Rafah crossing – the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. The primary objective of this approach is to facilitate the smooth passage of Egyptian citizens from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territories. Abu Zeid underlined the importance of using only the official government link for repatriation, cautioning against non-official methods. He highlighted the risks associated with alternative channels, urging citizens to be wary of fraudulent practices. “The Egyptian authorities are committed to ensuring the safe exit of Egyptian citizens and their families from the Gaza…



