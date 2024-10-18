King Tutankhamun’s Collection Will Move to Grand Egyptian Museum for Display

King Tutankhamun’s entire collection will be displayed in the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), according to Issa Zidan, the Director General of Restoration and Transport of Antiquities at the GEM.

The collection, formerly housed in the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir across 700 square meters, will now be showcased across 7,000 square meters at the GEM, marking a significant expansion from its previous location.

“The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir houses more than 220 artifacts from the possessions of King Tutankhamun, including the mask, the gilded sarcophagus, and the throne,” Zidan told Nile News Channel. He noted that the artifacts will be transferred before the full and official opening to the exhibition halls in the GEM, which represents the largest cultural and civilizational edifice that Egypt offers to the world in the 21st century.

The GEM will feature over 50,000 artifacts, including the full collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures, often referred to as those of the Golden Pharaoh. Previously, only 2,000 of the 5,398 items from his collection were on display in the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, making this the first time the entire set will be presented to the public.

The GEM is preparing to transfer these treasured items before the official opening of its exhibition halls.

The collection will not include the mummy of the boy-king, which remains in his original tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor. However, the gilded mask — an icon of Egypt, particularly ancient Egypt — and one of the most sought-after artifacts that visitors come to Egypt to see in person, will be housed in the GEM.

As of 16 October, the GEM has announced the trial opening of its main galleries.