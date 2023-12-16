Egypt Shoots Down ‘Flying Object’ Near Dahab

Egyptian Air Defense forces downed a flying object 1.5 kilometers off the Red Sea coast of Dahab on 16 December, Al-Qahera News reported. Security sources told Al Arabia that the object was a suspected drone. Eyewitnesses in Dahab said they saw one object falling in the water and another in the nearby mountains, according to Al Arabia. Yemen’s Houthis announced that they carried out a military operation using drones against the Israeli Red Sea town of Eilat, Al-Qahera News also reported on 16 December. It is unknown whether this operation is connected to the downing of the drone near Dahab. The Houthis are targeting ships traveling through the Red Sea to Israel, with the aim of pressuring Israel into stopping its war on Gaza. On 15 December, the US said two ships were struck by missiles from Yemen. Shipping giant Maersk’s spokesperson told Reuters that the company will pause shipping through the Red Sea until further notice. On 27 October, a drone crash-landed near a hospital in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Taba, injuring six people. The Israeli military believed it had originated from “the Red Sea area.”…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe