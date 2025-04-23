//Skip to content
Egypt to Switch to Summertime on Friday, 25 April

April 23, 2025
Egypt will officially move to Daylight Saving Time (DST) starting Friday, 25 April, with clocks set to go forward by one hour at midnight, the government announced on Tuesday.

Under the 2023 law reinstating summertime, DST will be observed every year from the last Friday in April to the last Thursday in October. This means Egypt will shift from GMT+2 to GMT+3 until late October.

The seasonal time change is part of a broader effort to reduce electricity consumption during the warmer months, a strategy adopted by many countries around the world.

Egypt first implemented DST in 1957, applying it intermittently over the years. It was last used in 2014 to help manage power shortages before being suspended for nearly a decade.

The government brought it back in 2023, estimating that the measure could reduce electricity usage by up to 10 percent.

