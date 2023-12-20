Nostalgic School Field Trips: A Throwback to Unforgettable Adventures

School field trips hold a special place in the memories of now-grown-up former students, transporting them to past worlds of learning and discovery. These excursions were not only educational but also filled with excitement and camaraderie.

Embarking on a nostalgic journey, this exploration focuses on places once visited on field trips and uncovers their current conditions, and whether these locations remain popular destinations for school outings.

Recapturing the Magic: Interviewing Former Students

Asmaa, 45, recounted that The Egyptian Museum in Cairo stood out as a popular school trip destination, feeling like an adventure of a lifetime.

”I remember going to the museum with my class and discovering ancient Egypt and realizing that this country is actually blessed with such magnificent rich history,” she said.

Despite undergoing several phases of reconstruction, the museum remains a prominent attraction, drawing tourists from around the world. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East, showcasing artifacts from the New Kingdom, as well as those with origins in Greek, Latin, and Arab cultures.

The Egyptian Museum is not the only student attraction in Cairo; Al-Azhar Park also stood out as a spectacular destination for them to appreciate the beauty of the outdoors.

Although the park officially opened its doors in 2005, Ziad, 35, shared nostalgic memories, describing the park not just as a venue for school outings but as a serene haven.

He reminisced about the numerous school trips filled with activities, recalling moments of chasing each other, flying kites, and playing in the park’s playground.

Visitors to the park today would find that it has undergone renovations, with additional green spaces, creating an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of Cairo. Whether choosing to go for a run or to simply sit under a tree, one may find inspiration in the beauty of nature.

Moreover, the park now features an extraordinary breakfast experience at ’Studio Masr’, allowing hungry visitors to relish an authentic Egyptian breakfast against a delightful backdrop of greenery.

Across the Nile, the Pharaonic Village, situated in the Giza district, holds memories of school trips, according to Zeina. Before her first visit, she was uncertain about what to expect. Initially skeptical, she mentioned that the trip didn’t seem to pique much interest among the students.

However, upon setting foot in the village, her perspective changed entirely. Zeina was captivated by the numerous restaurants with an ancient Egyptian theme, an arts center for various activities, and small villages that precisely resembled ancient Egypt.

“I felt that I was in for a treat. The place looked so beautiful, and there were so many things to do there,” she expressed.

Regrettably, Zeina noted that the trip didn’t attract much attention from other kids at her school, but she overall found it to be a pleasant experience.

Each place etches a distinct memory, leaving an everlasting impact on every individual, irrespective of their generation. Beyond the shared laughter, smiles, pictures, and meals with friends, the true essence lies in the enchantment of these places. After all, without the joy derived from exploring, admiring, and immersing oneself in these unique destinations, where would the fun truly be?