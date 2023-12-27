UniGreen: Egypt’s Initiative to Battle Climate Change Through Youth Innovation

Egypt takes a significant step in combating climate change with the launch of the national ‘UniGreen Climate Change’ competition from 22 December to 13 January.

Ministers Nevine Al-Qabbag and Yasmine Fouad inaugurated the initiative on 22 December, aiming to harness the creativity of Egyptian youth to confront climate challenges head-on.

In an effort to aid in Egypt’s journey towards achieving sustainable development goals and Vision 2030, the UniGreen Climate Change competition encourages young people to positively engage with climate change issues.

Minister Qabbag highlighted the severe negative impacts of climate change on human life, ranging from water scarcity and air pollution to food insecurity. She stressed the need for decisive actions to mitigate these repercussions, pointing out that climate change not only directly contributes to the violation of human rights but also hampers progress towards sustainable development goals.

Focused on five key areas for climate intervention—greenhouse gas emission mitigation, biodynamic agriculture, waste management, small-scale renewable energy, and halting desertification—the competition invites teams of two to four individuals aged 21-35, residing in Egypt, to submit innovative ideas. These solutions are presented through a three-minute video showcasing their strategies.

The competition provides substantial support to the winners, including a pool of financial and in-kind assistance totaling EGP two million. This support will be distributed among five winners, providing them with a combination of financial aid, technical mentorship, and other crucial resources to scale up their ideas.

UniGreen fosters collaboration among universities, the private sector, community organizations, and the government. This initiative aims to support youth-led entrepreneurial solutions, making a significant contribution to the overarching effort to mitigate climate change. Alongside policy advocacy and community-based learning, interested youth are empowered to offer valuable recommendations.

Funded by the European Union, the competition is led by the Life Makers Foundation and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, in collaboration with Samsung, Nile University, and various governmental partners, facilitated by Nilepreneurs.