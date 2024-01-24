Tickets, Location, Dates: Your Guide to Cairo Int’l Book Fair 2024

Egypt’s annual Cairo International Book Fair has become a staple for bibliophiles across the nation. This year is the 55th edition of the event, and is set to open tomorrow, 25 January, promising 550 events, 5,250 exhibitors, and Norway as the guest country. Egyptian Streets has you covered with everything you need to know about this year’s experience – from ticket prices, locations, a map, and what to expect. LOCATION The fair will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in New Cairo. DATE AND TIME The annual event opens to the public starting 25 January until 5 February. The exhibition will run from 10 AM to 9 PM every day. TICKET PRICES A single ticket will cost EGP 5 (USD 0.16), which includes entrance to the fair and all public events. They can be purchased either online or at the fair’s entrance. EXHIBITORS AND PARTICIPANTS The 55th edition of the fair will feature 1,200 publishing houses from 70 countries, and a total of 5,250 exhibitors. The book fair’s website has a full list and search feature in case you’re looking for a specific publisher. MAP OF THE EXHIBITION…



