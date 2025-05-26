From Birthday Parties to Weddings: The Rise of Egypt’s Favorite Party Gorilla

​In recent years, Egypt’s celebration scene has witnessed the emergence of an unexpected yet wildly popular trend: dancers donning giant gorilla costumes to entertain guests at various events, from birthday parties to weddings. This phenomenon has captivated audiences and sparked curiosity about its origins and cultural significance.​

​The emergence of gorilla costume dancers in Egyptian celebrations can be traced back to the viral success of TikTok videos posted by Elcirq el sha’aby (The People’s Circus) in 2023. Their content captivated audiences, with some videos approaching 24 million views, sparking a nationwide trend. The videos of the horrifyingly funny dancing gorilla gained thousands of shares which set a trend in Egypt ever since.

In 2024, this widespread attention inspired performers to incorporate gorilla suits into their acts, leading to the integration of such performances into various events. The fusion of traditional Egyptian festivities with these novel performances has redefined entertainment at social gatherings across the country.​

The trend gained significant attention through performers like Hazem Tarek, an 18-year-old Egyptian who entertains parties while dressing up in a a gorilla costume at weddings, birthday parties, and restaurant openings by wearing a full-body gorilla suit and delivering energetic dance performances.

As reported by The National, Tarek’s performances have become highly sought after, with clients booking him for various celebratory occasions due to his energetic dancing style and creative gorilla costumes. He mentions that the idea originated from a friend who suggested incorporating a gorilla costume into his dance routines to add a unique and entertaining element. This innovation quickly gained popularity, leading to widespread adoption across Egypt. ​

Traditionally, Egyptian festivities featured performances such as belly dancing and live music. The introduction of costumed dancers such as the gorilla creates a fusion of global entertainment trends with local customs.

Social media platforms have played a pivotal role in amplifying this trend. Videos showcasing gorilla dancers at events have gone viral, garnering millions of views and encouraging others to incorporate similar performances into their celebrations. For instance, TikTok videos featuring gorilla dancers at Egyptian weddings and graduation ceremonies have become increasingly popular, with users sharing clips and expressing amusement at the unconventional entertainment. ​

The public’s reception of gorilla dancers has also been overwhelmingly positive. Event attendees often express delight and amusement at the unexpected performances showcased in the videos, contributing to the growing demand for such entertainment. The novelty of a dancing gorilla adds an element of surprise and joy to celebrations, making events more memorable for guests.​

Online communities have also embraced the trend, with users sharing their experiences and opinions on platforms like Reddit.

One user humorously remarked, “It’s just a type of madness we have here in Egypt, where we invite ‘Gorillas’ and ‘Pandas’ to dance at ceremonies.”

The rising popularity of gorilla dancers has led to the emergence of businesses specializing in providing costumed performers for events. Companies like El Dancing Gorilla offer services where clients can book gorilla dancers to entertain at various occasions. There are instances wherein the dancing gorilla has even made its way to the United States.

What started as a quirky costume on TikTok has made its way into banquet halls and dance floors across Egypt. Whether people see it as absurd or amusing, the dancing gorilla has become part of the country’s celebration vocabulary. And for now, at least, it looks like the gorilla isn’t going anywhere.