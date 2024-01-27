Egyptian Conductor Nayer Nagui and Soprano Dina Iskander Perform at Japan’s Kappabashi Opera

Egyptian Conductor Nayer Nagui and his wife Soprano Dina Iskander performed Christopher Gluck’s opera Orfeo & Euridice (Orpheus and Eurydice) on Saturday, 27 January at Japan’s Kappabashi Opera.

Nagui conducted the opera while Iskander sang the role of Euridice. This performance — in addition to a Bel Canto Opera Gala — is held to commemorate 100 years of Japan’s first performed opera.

Glad to be invited once again by Kappabashi Opera troupe, this time to conduct Gluck’s “Orfeo & Euridice” and Bel Canto Gala on Sat Jan 27th, 4pm at Millinum Hall, Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/vSm8r4mmnN — Nayer Nagui (@NayerNagui) January 22, 2024

This performance does not mark the first time for the duo to work with the Kappabashi Opera Company. The founder, mezzo-soprano Itsuki Mikiko, previously spent several years in Egypt studying under tenor Sobhi Bedair during the 1990s.

In 2018, Bedair, Nagui, and Iskander were invited by Mikiko to Japan, where they participated in the gala concert and conducted two performances of Verdi’s ‘Un Ballo’ in Maschera.

“I always enjoyed collaboration with the Japanese artists. The efficiency of work is very impressive. The spirit of work between the musicians is the best,” Nagui says to Ahram Online.

