Egypt to Officially Roll Out 5G Services This Week

Egypt is set to launch 5G mobile services on Wednesday, 4 June, marking a major step in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) announced that four major operators, Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, e& Egypt, and Telecom Egypt, will begin offering 5G services following a combined investment of USD 2.7 billion in spectrum and licenses from 2019.

The official launch event will take place near the Pyramids, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several cabinet members expected to attend.

The introduction of 5G is expected to enhance high-speed connectivity, support the development of smart cities, and enable advancements in sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.

It will also allow for the simultaneous operation of a large number of connected devices, a key component of emerging technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat previously stated that the move to 5G will significantly boost Egypt’s digital economy and strengthen its position in global ICT rankings.

Earlier in October 2024, Egypt awarded its final round of 5G licenses to telecom operators, including a USD 675 million deal for Vodafone, Orange, and e& Egypt — following a similar agreement with Telecom Egypt earlier that year.