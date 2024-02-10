‘Love is Blind, Habibi’: Netflix’s Hit Reality Show Launches in Dubai

Streaming giant Netflix is bringing a Dubai version of its hit reality show ‘Love is Blind’ to the United Arab Emirates. The new show, dubbed ‘Love is Blind, Habibi’ is bringing a Middle Eastern twist to the show, showcasing the young single Arabs living in the UAE on their quest to find true love.

Hosted by famous Saudi couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr, but there is yet to be a release date for the show.

The original show —- created by Emmy-winner Chris Coelen — is a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. Each season of the show spans over three to four weeks and is then followed by special episodes. The show has gained popularity over the years, and has several international spin-offs, including Love is Blind: Brazil, Love is Blind: Japan, and Love is Blind: Sweden.