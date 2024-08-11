Film Al-Molhed Stirs Controversy Over Alleged Islamophobia

Since the trailer’s release in July, the film Al-Molhed (The Atheist, 2024) has sparked media criticism and stirred controversy on social media before its release, with many calling for a boycott over alleged islamophobia.

The film is produced by Ahmed El-Sobky, directed by Mando El-Adl, written by Ibrahim Eissa, starring Ahmed Hatem, Shereen Reda, Mahmoud Hemida, Hussein Fahmy, Sabreen, Tara Emad, Naglaa Badr, and others.

A tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, states, “The attack on Islam continues in various forms. Al-Molhed is part of a coordinated effort to distort Islamic principles and values. We are living in troubling times, and the end is near. Let us fear God and hold steadfastly to our faith. May God grant us all a good ending.”

Al-Molhed explores the issues of religious extremism and atheism, namely their impact on youth through a dramatic narrative.

It tells the story of a devout Salafi Muslim family, whose father figure—played by Mahmoud Hemida—harshly enforces religious practices on his son, Yehia—played by Ahmed Hatem—including prayer and reading the Quran. This rigid approach drives the son, played by actor Ahmed Hatem, to rebel against these beliefs and practices. He encounters a moderate Muslim who, despite committing sinful acts such as adultery and drinking alcohol, still claims belief in the Quran and the Prophet’s teachings. Influenced by this figure, the son ultimately abandons his faith and becomes an atheist in Egypt.

An X user contested the film’s release saying, “I really want to know what the actors who participated in this film were thinking. Were they aware of what they were doing? As for the writer, everyone knows he’s garbage and hates our religion, and the producers only care about getting attention. Honestly, we’re heading into days that only God knows how they’ll turn out…”

The film protagonist, Hatem who plays Yehia, stated that criticism for the film is pre-emptive, and precedes the film’s release. He also stated that criticism is based on trailer scenes and rumors circulating on social media.

He advised audiences and critics to watch the film in its entirety before passing judgment.

Al-Molhed has not only faced backlash, but has also been met with a lawsuit.

Mortada Mansour, the former president of Zamalek Sports Club, has called on Egypt’s Minister of Culture to ban the controversial film from cinemas. In a legal case, number 21925, Mansour argues that the film threatens Islamic religious values as well as Egyptian societal values, and should be banned both domestically and internationally.

To these claims, the film’s producer, El-Sobky, stated, “Ibrahim Eissa would not write anything that contradicts Islamic teachings.” He highlighted that the film has been reviewed by scholars from Al-Azhar and that Egypt’s Censorship Board would not permit any content that contradicts Islamic principles to be displayed.

Nonetheless, users took to social media to express their anger. An X user posted the trailer of the film and wrote, “Since Ibrahim Eissa is the writer of the movie, it’s easy to predict the film’s intentions and the ideas he aims to present.”

Another user claimed that the film is a declaration of war against Islam and an attempt to provoke Muslims. The X user stated that watching the film would help the writer, an “atheist,” who is already against faith and wants to spread disbelief, and succeed.

Al-Molhed, initially scheduled for release on August 14 after a three-year delay, has faced yet another setback. On August 11, El-Sobky told Al-Masry Al-Youm that he was unaware of the true reason behind the recent sudden film postponement mere hours before its scheduled release in theaters.

Additionally, the Administrative Court of the State Council has set a session on 24 August to consider halting and revoking the film’s licenses.

There is significant ambiguity surrounding the film’s release, as filmmakers prepare to fight for its release amid rising controversy and divided opinions.