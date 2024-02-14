//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

A Playlist Curated with Love, for the Month of Love

February 14, 2024
mm
mm

Alexa, play El Hob El Ha’e’y by Mohamed Fouad.

February is the month of love. Whether it is celebrating with romantic partners on Valentine’s Day or a Galentine’s gathering with one’s closest friends — it is a chance to express gratitude and appreciation to our loved ones.

To stir up emotions of romance, love, and tenderness, here is a handpicked collection of Arabic songs tailored to create the perfect ambiance for the month dedicated to love.

Qusad Einy | Amr Diab

Ya Layaly | Sherine

Wayah | Amr Diab

Lamastak | Amr Mostafa

Nasini El Donya | Ragheb Alama

Layla | Cairokee

Aayshalak | Elissa

Aam Betaala’ Feek | Nancy Ajram

Monaya | Mostafa Amar

Bi Saraha | Abeer Nehme

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Uncategorized
Books

Recommended for you

Harmony Beyond Borders: Arab Female Voices in Global Hits

Rap Superstar Kanye West Hints at Egypt Concert

Egyptian Sensation Sherine Takes the World by Storm