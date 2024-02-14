A Playlist Curated with Love, for the Month of Love

Alexa, play El Hob El Ha’e’y by Mohamed Fouad.

February is the month of love. Whether it is celebrating with romantic partners on Valentine’s Day or a Galentine’s gathering with one’s closest friends — it is a chance to express gratitude and appreciation to our loved ones.

To stir up emotions of romance, love, and tenderness, here is a handpicked collection of Arabic songs tailored to create the perfect ambiance for the month dedicated to love.

Qusad Einy | Amr Diab

Ya Layaly | Sherine



Wayah | Amr Diab

Lamastak | Amr Mostafa

Nasini El Donya | Ragheb Alama



Layla | Cairokee



Aayshalak | Elissa



Aam Betaala’ Feek | Nancy Ajram



Monaya | Mostafa Amar



Bi Saraha | Abeer Nehme

