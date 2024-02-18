//Skip to content
Egypt to Present Two Memorandums Against Israel in the ICJ

February 18, 2024
Image Credit: The International Court of Justice
Egypt formally submitted two memorandums to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) addressing cases of Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories since 1967, according to a high-ranking official cited by AlQahera News on 18 February.

The news comes in light of Egypt’s participation in the advisory opinion requested by the General Assembly of the ICJ regarding Israeli actions in Palestinian territories since the 1967 War.

The source also revealed that Egypt will present its submissions to the ICJ on February 21, 2024.

Egypt
Egypt

