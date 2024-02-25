Egypt Establishes Second Camp for Displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Egypt is building a second camp to accommodate displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s Khan Yunis in collaboration with the Palestine Red Crescent, anonymous sources revealed to state-owned AlQahera News on 24 February.

The newly established camp will be capable of housing 4,000 individuals across 400 tents and is equipped with essential amenities such as electricity and water. It is expected to be ready to welcome Palestinians by the end of this week.

Egypt’s decision to construct a second camp comes as a part of the government’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the enduring hardships faced by the Palestinian population.

Egypt previously built the first camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis in December, subsequently expanding its capacity in January.

The sources also revealed that Egypt plans to erect a field hospital in Rafah, situated in southern Gaza, along with a relief camp in Deir Al-Balah, located in central Gaza. No further details were provided.

In Rafah, two aid distribution centres will be established to cater to the needs of the population, which has witnessed an influx of 1.5 million Palestinians displaced by five months of relentless Israeli bombardment in the north of Gaza.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants have experienced repeated internal displacement since the onset of Israeli aggression on the strip on 7 October.

Khan Yunis and Rafah, both in the south of the Gaza Strip, were initially deemed as safe zones by the Israeli Defence Forces for Palestinians to escape to. Israel has since ordered Palestinians trapped in Rafah and Khan Yunis to head to an evacuation zone in the north – months after calling for citizens to evacuate the north and head south.

As of 25 February, at least 29,606 Palestinians have been killed and 69,737 others injured since the war on Gaza began – predominantly women and children according to Palestinian news agency WAFA. Another 8,000 also remain unaccounted for, feared dead or trapped under building rubble.

