Egypt Court Sentences TikToker Serial Killer’s Mother for Defying Child Custody Ruling

An Alexandria court has sentenced the mother of Karim Salim, known as the “Tagamoa Serial Killer“, to six months in prison after she refused to comply with a court order granting custody of her grandson to the child’s mother, according to local media reports.

After her son was sentenced to death and imprisoned, the grandmother assumed custody of the child and refused to hand him over, despite a legally binding ruling in the mother’s favor.

After repeated attempts to retrieve her son, the child’s mother, Lobna Yakout, filed a lawsuit, accusing the grandmother of violating the court’s decision and unlawfully withholding custody.

The court found the grandmother guilty of defying the enforceable order and obstructing the mother’s legal right to custody, resulting in her sentencing.

The custody dispute centers around Lobna Yakout, the ex-wife of convicted serial killer Karim Salim, who has publicly stated that she endured years of domestic abuse before their separation in 2020.

Following Salim’s arrest for the torture and murder of multiple women, Yakout discovered that her son had been handed over to Salim’s mother.

Despite obtaining a court ruling granting her custody, Yakout has been unable to locate her son or her former mother-in-law.

She has filed criminal charges for kidnapping and violating court orders, and has appealed to both Egyptian authorities and international entities for assistance in locating and reuniting with her son.

Before his arrest and eventual death sentence, Karim Salim, a graduate of the American University in Cairo, was a popular social media influencer, amassing over 600,000 followers on TikTok.

He gained attention for posting educational skits that taught North American slang to non-native English speakers. Both his TikTok and YouTube accounts have since been deleted.

The case surfaced in May when the body of an unidentified woman was discovered along Road 30 June in Port Said. Investigations by authorities linked the murder to Salim, who had reportedly lured the victim to his home in New Cairo, where they consumed drugs.

According to a statement from the Public Prosecution Office, Salim was charged with murder, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and the production of explicit videos involving his victims, some recorded both before and after their deaths.