The war on Palestine has long been a source of contention and complexity, and its reverberations are felt far beyond the borders of the Middle East. In Europe, the conflict has sparked divisions and triggered a range of responses, particularly within the far-right movements. Europe’s Divided Leadership: Historical Guilt and Shifting Consensus The European Union’s response to the war on Gaza has been characterized by a divided leadership, as some member countries align themselves with Palestine while others with Israel. Due to Europe’s historical connections with the Holocaust and antisemitism, there are reverberating sensitivities surrounding Israel, leading to initial internal divisions and backlash within the EU against visits to Israel by its leaders. These divisions were further highlighted during the UN General Assembly votes, which showcased differing stances among EU member states. This revealed a divide in consensus on the war on Palestine, with governments aligning themselves more closely with Israel’s viewpoint. However, it is important to note that public opinion, particularly among younger generations and specifically in Scotland, leans towards the Palestinian cause, creating a divergence between the populace and their governments. Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Sentiment: Exploiting Divisions The…
Europe’s Far Right and the War on Palestine: Shifting Dynamics, Divided Perspectives, and the Quest for Peace
March 3, 2024