Islamic Relief Has Plans to Help the Less Fortunate This Ramadan

Islamic Relief, a faith-inspired humanitarian and development agency, is prepared for another annual campaign to aid those in need during Ramadan worldwide.

Ramadan is a celebrated and cherished month for Muslims, where they dedicate their time to worship, give back, and reflect on their faith. It is a time of heightened charitable giving, where the fortunate help the less fortunate.

Islamic Relief, established in Birmingham, the UK, in 1984 by Dr. Hany El-Banna and a group of volunteers, is built on the values of Islam, which drove it to become a global humanitarian force.

The formidable humanitarian organization operates in over 40 countries, in partnership with UK aid, the UN Refugee Agency, the Scottish Government, the European Commission, and the World Food Programme. It has directly affected the lives of over 120 million people worldwide, helping and supporting anyone in need, regardless of race, religion, or creed. Guided by the principle of assisting people according to their level of need, Islamic Relief is also empowered by powerful connections and outreach in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

This year, Islamic Relief is emphasizing the religious obligation to follow Islamic teachings and aid those affected by conflict, famine, and natural disasters. Addressing the pressing issue of severe hunger exacerbated by the challenges of observing Ramadan, the organization aims to assist 1.14 million people across 32 countries with food packs. Countries Yemen, Syria, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Somalia, Sudan, and Kenya, as well as Gaza in Palestine, are among those receiving aid.

“Ramadan reminds us of one of the most important pillars of our faith, charity,” Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK, said. “As we fast, we feel empathy with those in need around the world who have no food and water. With the religious obligation of Zakat, we always see the Muslim community giving generously during the holy month.”

This year marks Islamic Relief’s 40th anniversary of service, and the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering and helping suffering communities worldwide.