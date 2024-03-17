Egyptian Films to Watch for Women’s History Month

March is recognized as Women’s History Month — a month dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the contributions, struggles, and achievements of women throughout history. Every day — not just on Women’s History Month — is a celebration of women who inspire others with their humility, strength, courage, and perseverance in the face of odds and adversity.

More often than not, Egyptian films are a window into the complex tapestry of women’s struggles and victories — inviting audiences to seep into unseen lives and untold stories of women in Egypt.

Oreedo Hallan (1975)

Faten Hamama’s Oreedo Hallan (I Want a Solution) preceded its time and era. The film fights for women’s rights — specifically divorce rights. It is loosely based on a true story that follows Doria, an Egyptian wife, and her difficult life that leads her to want a divorce.

Yom Lel Setat (2016 When a swimming pool in a local youth center dedicates a day for women only, it becomes the talk of town. Written, produced, directed by, and starring women, Yom Lel Setat (A Day for Women) showcases the multitude of problems faced by Egyptian women, particularly in the working class, and the struggle of male dominance and control over their lives.

678 (2010)

Regarded as one of the first Egyptian films to explore and talk about sexual harassment, ‘678’ shed light on a topic that was considered taboo at the time. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the film stars Bushra, Nelly Karim, Nahed El Sebai, Maged El Kedwany, and others.

Asmaa (2011)

Written and directed by Amr Salama, Asmaa follows a woman from a humble background who suffers from HIV. The film follows Asmaa (played by Hend Sabry) as she delves into her struggles, both with her illness and with societal prejudices, as she fights for her rights and dignity.