Disney Unveils Plans for New Theme Park in Abu Dhabi

Disney has announced on Wednesday 7 May that it will open its seventh theme park in Abu Dhabi in an effort to expand into the Middle East.

The announcement was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger during an appearance on “Good Morning America,” where he emphasized the park’s potential to become “the most technologically advanced theme park that we’ve ever built.”

This new location will be situated on Yas Island, a prime waterfront area in the United Arab Emirates capital.

The project, a collaboration between Disney and Miral (operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning attractions in Abu Dhabi), aims to blend the iconic Disney storytelling with the rich culture and stunning architecture of Abu Dhabi.

The park is set to feature a modern design and cutting-edge technology to create immersive experiences that will resonate with visitors from around the world.

“This groundbreaking resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park development,” stated Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences.

Disney’s exploration of this venture began in 2017, but it gained momentum following Iger’s visit to the region last year that revealed a strong local enthusiasm for Disney experiences.

Miral’s Chairman, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, expressed excitement about creating a legacy that will bring joy to generations of visitors, reinforcing Disney’s long-standing commitment to crafting unforgettable memories.