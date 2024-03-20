Happiness Amidst Chaos: Insights from the Egyptian Streets Team on the International Day of Happiness

The International Day of Happiness, celebrated on 20 March, is a reminder that happiness is not only a personal pursuit but also a collective goal. As the world grapples with various catastrophes and crises, it becomes crucial to find sources of joy, gratitude, and contentment amidst the chaos.

In an interview with the Egyptian Streets team, we delve into the unique experiences and perspectives that bring them maximum happiness, offering insights that can inspire us all.

Yara Hesham, social media editor, finds happiness in taking walks in the vibrant streets of Cairo, particularly in areas like Korba, Dokki, and Zamalek. She cherishes witnessing small acts of kindness, such as people feeding those in need during Ramadan and caring for street animals. These gestures of compassion remind her of the goodness in the world and bring her immense joy.

For Enjy Akram, a senior editor, happiness has a furry form. Her cats, Pocahontas and Semsem, play a vital role in her life. During the hardships she faces, their presence and unwavering support provide solace and comfort. Their unconditional love reminds her that even in the darkest moments, there is light and companionship.

Senior journalist Mirna Abdulaal believes that gratitude is the key to happiness. By replacing the concept of happiness with gratitude, she finds joy in appreciating every moment spent with her family. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, Mirna values simple conversations, laughter, and the bond she shares with her loved ones. Listening attentively, offering support, and being present for her family create meaningful connections that bring her lasting happiness.

As a journalist, Farah Rafik understands the weight of responsibility in reporting accurate and fair information. To counterbalance the challenges and potential burnout, she consciously engages in activities that genuinely bring her joy. Whether it’s diving into a captivating book on her Kindle, immersing herself in the magic of cinema, or taking long walks, these moments of personal pleasure replenish her spirit, allowing her to continue her work with renewed enthusiasm.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the communications manager, draws happiness from recognizing the power of media and literacy in shaping the world. As someone carving out a space in the media industry, he understands the importance of marketing tools and narratives. Exploring the poetics and politics of popular culture, Ahmed finds fascination in dissecting media narratives and contributing his unique perspectives. This exploration empowers him and reminds him of the value of his own narratives in shaping the discourse.

Journalist Shereif Barakat embraces the beauty of the mundane to find happiness. He cherishes ordinary moments, such as turning the tide in a losing game of chess, unexpectedly encountering a dear friend, receiving a thoughtful song recommendation, or experiencing the perfect synchronization of traffic lights. By appreciating these seemingly insignificant moments, Shereif discovers profound happiness in the simplicity of everyday life.

For Nadia Al Shobaki, content creator, happiness is found in the realm of art. Writing poetry to a gentle tune allows her to connect with the world on a deeper level. Through the power of artistic expression, she finds solace, understanding, and a sense of purpose. The creative process becomes a pathway to happiness, enabling her to navigate the complexities of life.

Recently joined writer Nadine Tag discovers happiness through the transformative power of music and entertainment. Listening to rap, rock, or metal, particularly while engaging in activities like walking or cleaning, elevates her mood and brings a sense of exhilaration. Additionally, watching beloved sitcoms like Modern Family or Friends brings her joy, offering moments of laughter and lightheartedness.

Everyone’s diverse experiences remind us that happiness can be found in the simplest of things, from acts of kindness to personal passions and cherished connections. By embracing gratitude, engaging in activities that bring joy, and finding beauty in the ordinary, we can cultivate happiness even in the face of adversity.